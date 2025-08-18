How Republicans Are Responding to Rising Crime Across America

Washington, D.C. – Under the Joe Biden administration, crime soared—especially among violent offenders. Between 2020 and 2023, the per capita violent crime rate increased by 55 percent, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, which recorded significant increases in rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Even as Americans suffered from rising crime, however, far-left district attorneys in cities across the country refused to prosecute repeat offenders, releasing them back on the streets to commit more crimes without remorse.

In November, Americans rejected this radical agenda. They gave President Donald J. Trump and Republicans a mandate to make America safe again. And since Inauguration Day, that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Just this month, the President deployed National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., and took federal control of the city’s police force to crack down on rampant crime. This action was desperately needed: In 2024, our nation’s capital recorded a homicide rate of 27.54 per 100,000 residents, higher than the murder rates of Mexico City, Bogota, Colombia, and Islamabad, Pakistan. Already, the administration’s efforts have yielded more than 100 arrests, including a homicide suspect.

At the same time, the administration has directed more resources to cities across the country struggling with rising crime, including in Tennessee. On that front, I have worked closely with Attorney General Bondi and FBI Director Patel to tackle crime in our state, including in Memphis, which saw a 52 percent spike in homicides between 2022 and 2023. In April, the city recorded one of its worst-ever months for violent crimes against children, including seven who died from gunshot wounds.

While these efforts will go far in addressing rising crime, there is still so much more that we can do, especially for youth caught up in criminal activity. Last week, I hosted a roundtable discussion with elected officials and community leaders in Memphis to discuss solutions to reduce juvenile crime, and one of the top issues that came up was access to resources—especially for after-school programs.

In Memphis, violent behavior among minors peaks during the gap of time between the end of the school day and before parents get home. In fact, across the country, two-thirds of violent juvenile crime occurs during the school week, surging between 2:00pm and 6:00pm. While the crime issue in Memphis extends beyond the 2-to-6 p.m. time frame, that is the period of time that teens are most at risk for being recruited by gangs.

To address this problem, I recently reintroduced the AFTER SCHOOL Act, which would establish grant programs for school districts and non-profits to start, maintain, and strengthen after-school programs proven to reduce juvenile crime and recidivism, including tutoring, athletics, arts and music programs, and volunteering.

Such programs have been able to reduce violent crimes by at-risk youth by up to 50 percent while improving academic performance, behavior, and health among participants. When it comes to reducing juvenile crime, the whole child has to be a consideration, especially as many at-risk kids have experienced trauma from their experience with violent crime.

While the AFTER SCHOOL Act would do so much to reduce juvenile crime, partnerships in the community are vitally important to make the most of this legislation. Often, repeat offenders start with small crimes before moving on to more serious offenses. That requires judges, juvenile courts, law enforcement, and schools to work together to identify juvenile offenders early on and put them on the right path.

To support these efforts, I’ve introduced several bills that would promote law and order in cities like Memphis. My Federal Carjacking Enforcement Act would empower federal prosecutors to hold carjackers accountable and make our streets safer for Tennesseans and all Americans. My Restoring the Armed Career Criminal Act would reinstate an important tool for prosecutors to seek enhanced penalties against violent, repeat offenders. And my Restoring Law and Order Act would increase funding for law enforcement and help keep violent criminals behind bars.

Altogether, these bills would empower the next generation of Memphians and youth across the country to lead a life free of crime. Congress should waste no time in sending them to President Trump’s desk.