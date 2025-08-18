Nashville State Clarksville Campus to Offer Nursing Classes Starting Fall 2026

Clarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College’s Clarksville campus has been approved by the Tennessee Board of Nursing to be an instructional site for the Associate of Science Nursing program.

The program will launch in Fall 2026, with classes starting in late August at the campus on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, which is currently undergoing expansion and renovation to serve students and the community better.

Applications for the program will open on January 2nd, 2026, and will remain open until June 1st, with 24 student slots available.

The expansion to Clarksville will help meet the region’s growing need for qualified healthcare professionals by providing local students access to quality nursing education, reducing the need to travel, and supporting the community’s healthcare workforce demands.

“We are excited to bring our nursing program to Clarksville, reflecting our commitment to meeting community and workforce needs,” said School of Health Sciences Dean Donna Whitehouse. “This expansion benefits students who are eager to pursue training and rewarding healthcare careers close to home.”

The Clarksville campus will become the third site for Nashville State’s expanding nursing program, which currently operates at the White Bridge campus and will expand to the Dickson campus in January 2026.

To learn more about Nashville State’s Nursing program, visit https://nscc.edu/academics/programs/nursing

Phase one of the renovation and expansion project at the Clarksville campus is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with the completion of the new build. Phase two will culminate with the complete renovation of the current space by the end of 2026.

T.W. Frierson is leading construction at the Clarksville campus, while Bauer Askew Architecture and Lyle-Cook-Martin collaborated on the design.