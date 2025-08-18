TDOT Announces Lane Closures on Trenton Road in Clarksville for Resurfacing Work

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Trenton Road (State Route 48) in Montgomery County.

Beginning Tuesday, August 19th, until Tuesday, August 25th, 2025, crews with Vulcan Construction Materials will conduct alternating lane closures on Trenton Road in both directions from Tiny Town Road to near Tylertown Road.

These lane closures will occur daily from 9:00am to 3:00pm. The lane closures are necessary for milling and paving operations.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.