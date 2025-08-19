APSU Women’s Tennis Releases 2025 Fall Schedule Featuring Five Matches

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of tennis and head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison announced the Governors’ five-match fall schedule, including the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, on Monday.

“I know our girls are eager to get back on campus, too,” said Sorbello Morrison.” I’m excited for this group; they all have great ability and want to win. I am looking forward to the girls being back on campus and working with them again. Also, I look forward to working with our incoming freshmen.”

The Governors start their season at home with the APSU Fall Tournament, September 19th-21st, at the Governors’ Tennis Courts, where they will face Murray State, Western Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Chattanooga. The Georgia Southern Fall Shootout follows, October 10th-12th, in Statesboro, Georgia.

The Governors then compete at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional, October 16th-20th, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Taking the road again, the Governors participate in the ASUN Championship, October 24th-26th, in Jacksonville, Florida. The Governors then conclude their fall season at the ITA Masters in San Diego Masters November 6th-9th, in San Diego, California.

