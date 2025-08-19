94.6 F
News

Clarksville Police report Ka’Bari Carr Arrested in Connection With August 16th Tiny Town Road Shooting

Ka'Bari Jaquez Carr
Ka'Bari Jaquez Carr

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed the arrest of Ka’Bari Jaquez Carr, 21, in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Tiny Town Road last weekend.

Carr was taken into custody last night in Stewart County and transported back to Clarksville, where he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. His bond has been set at $75,000.

The arrest stems from an incident on Saturday, August 16th, 2025, at approximately 11:32am, when Carr allegedly fired multiple rounds at a moving vehicle near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Tower Drive. According to investigators, Carr was a passenger in another vehicle when he pulled alongside the victim’s car and opened fire. The female driver of the targeted vehicle was not struck, and no other injuries were reported.

Detectives determined early in the investigation that this was a targeted act and not a random shooting. Carr was quickly identified as the suspect, leading to warrants being issued for his arrest. Shortly after the incident, the vehicle in which Carr was riding was found unoccupied and abandoned.

The swift apprehension of Carr was made possible through coordinated efforts between Clarksville Police detectives and Stewart County authorities.

Carr is currently facing an aggravated assault charge. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Clarksville Police Department encourages anyone with additional information related to this case to contact CPD Detective Kilby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

