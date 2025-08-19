Dive Into Fun at the Customs House Museum: Storytime & Craft “In the Deep Blue Sea”

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center invites families to set sail on an ocean adventure during its next Storytime & Craft program, In the Deep Blue Sea, on Thursday, August 21st at 10:30am in the Museum Auditorium. This family-friendly event is free, though regular museum admission applies.

Designed for children of all ages (with an accompanying adult), the program will feature two lively ocean-themed books: Bloom by Julia Seal and Way Down Deep in the Deep Blue Sea by Jan Peck. Young readers will meet colorful sea creatures, explore the wonders of the ocean, and spark their imaginations through storytelling.

Following storytime, children will dive into creativity with a hands-on craft project—making their very own sparkling glitter jellyfish to take home as a keepsake of their underwater journey.

“This program is the perfect way for families to enjoy the magic of reading while also getting creative together,” said Museum staff. “Kids love the combination of storytelling and crafting, and parents get the chance to be part of the fun too.”

Parents are reminded that active participation and supervision are required throughout the event to ensure a safe and engaging experience for all.

The Storytime & Craft series at the Customs House Museum continues to be a favorite among Clarksville families, offering interactive, themed activities that blend literacy, art, and fun.

For more information, please contact the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

