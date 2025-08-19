PossumStock 2025 – September 5th & 6th

Written by James Cargill

Clarksville, TN – Here’s your chance to check out our local original music!

PossumStock is our own musicians and songwriters on two stages playing the music they’ve created, that came from their hearts. The real thing. And this is our own music festival. Complete with camping, food vendors, merch sales, swimming and kayaking, frisbee, hulahoops. It is a real community musical event, akin to Woodstock, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. But it’s OURS!

This is the eleventh PossumStock festival, which had its beginnings on Possum Holler Road in Palmyra. Since then, it has moved around to various locations, and this is the third year at Red River Canoe in Adams, TN.

Cody Parson and his crew including Ian Cargill and their band Whiskey Angel put this thing together back in 2014, they partnered with Skydaddy in 2022, bringing in some Nashville talent as well. Parson’s own Moonrooster along with Skydaddy are bringing the bands this year to round out a hot and heavy event that you will not want to miss.

‘VILLE has made PossumStock a main feature in our close-to four-year-run and has also featured some of these performers in our major stories. Waxheart, who you’ve read about here in Clarksville Living as well as in ‘VILLE. Plus our own Captain Molasses, Jungle Fever, Xanthi Diamond, Pibotto etc… as well as Cody Parson and the Heavy Change!

The amount that this music fest has developed over the years is quite incredible. Every year, more performers, more attendees, and more excitement. As Cody Parson has said himself, “2025 feels like we are growing in the right direction!”

This is rock and roll, country, punk, folk, thrash, DJ’s and more. The genres will be flowing right along with the Red River. Pitch your tent, throw on some tie-dye, and get ready for the time of your life, celebrating something our community does exceptionally well: Supporting local!

Layne Robertson of the band Waxheart says, “I’m so excited to be sharing the bill with the region’s best up and coming acts! PossumStock is one big family, and I’m thankful to be part of it.” “It’s my favorite weekend of the year! All of our friends camping and hanging out for three days watching some of the best musicians and DJ’s our region has to offer. I can’t wait to dance with everybody!!” – Dawn Marie, owner of Revel House, a PossumStock sponsor.

My own quote would go something like this: “I caught my first PossumStock in 2018, and I have been hooked ever since. There is nothing like live music performed by people who have grown up believing in the spirit of LOVE, MUSIC and COMMUNITY!”

September 5th and 6th at Red River Canoe, Adams, Tennessee. 18 and older, please.

Featuring performances by

Thelma and the Sleaze, Raydium B28 Soul Junk, Autumn Lies Buried, Six One Tribe, Joybomb, Future Crib, Young Robot, Sickish, Evince, Captain Molasses, Charmers, Stavey, Karma Vulture, VRB, Jun and Jay, KhoPilot, Titans of Siren, Waxheart, Jungle Fever, EstrrogenesisB@B Chemical X, Spirit Ritual, Xanthi Diamond, Contender, Lost Sound Department, Taco Supreme, Matt TV, 4K200, BuckCarleigh Holt, Weedsplit, Dvnksta, Moischter, Dirt Fried Gold, Pibotto, and Sterfry.

Cody Parson and the Heavy Change present Possum Jam 2025

Photo Gallery