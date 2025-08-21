Austin Peay State University Soccer Shut Out 4-0 by Northern Kentucky

Highland Heights, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision to Northern Kentucky in its Thursday match at NKU Soccer Stadium in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky got off on a hot foot, scoring two goals before the 14-minute mark in the match. Megan Molner scored both goals for the Norse in the first half, with her first coming at the 11th minute on a free kick.

Just over a minute later, in minute 13, she put one in the center of the net after a long pass up the side of the pitch from Lilly Yordy. Yordy assisted on both goals in the first half.

The Norse worked the ball down the pitch in the 56th minute before a Governors handball allowed NKU to score on Yordy’s penalty kick. Twelve minutes passed before the Norse scored again, as Emilie Doersching put a chip shot into the upper left part of the net, which put NKU up 4-0.

Lauryn Berry played all 90 minutes between the pipes and faced 22 shots, while collecting four saves.

The Governors were outshot by the Norse 22-13, with shots on goal going 8-4 in favor of NKU. Northern Kentucky also took seven corners to Austin Peay State University’s four.

Inside The Box Score

Vivian Burke led the Govs with three shots.

Berry was the only Gov to see all 90 minutes on the pitch, with Kasidy Schenk being right behind with 86.

Four Govs tallied a shot on goal: Kerigan Kivisto, McKenna Hogan, Burke, and Schenk.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team plays its last match in its four-game road stretch against UT-Martin, Sunday, starting at 7:00pm CT at Skyhawk Soccer Field in Martin, Tennessee.