Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, The Back Nine Golf

Clarksville, TN – Cliff Van Rickley just opened The Back Nine Golf, a 24/7 indoor lounge featuring the same state-of-the-art simulators the pros use, where members can enjoy anytime/any weather access to 59 of the world’s best golf courses.

“We are just getting open and in the process of selling memberships,” Van Rickley said. “It operates on the full swing simulators, like the pros use in their homes. Back Nine is a franchise that has already opened 200 locations. We have three simulators, with room for a fourth. We’ve been operating for a few weeks already and our membership base is growing.”

Van Rickley says members will have priority access. For a monthly fee they can play as much as they want, and can schedule a round at anytime day or night. The simulators can be programmed for up to four players, and set for stroke play, a scramble format, etc. In addition to the 59 courses available, there is also a driving range and a practice range.

Golfers can set up their own closest-to-the-pin or long-drive competitions.“We’re kicking it off with a founding member tournament,” Van Rickley said. “Members will play for four weeks, 18 holes on a different course each week. The championship round will then be played on a randomly selected course.

“Back Nine Golf opens access to the sport for people who have barriers – the job, weather, a new kid. People can come in and golf at 4:00am. They book a time on their phone and then open the door with their phone. We also offer corporate memberships. We have a conference room that can be booked to entertain clients, and we thank CDE Lightband for being our first sponsor.

“Today’s grand opening celebration includes some competitions and an open bay for folks to try the simulator for themselves. We also have a great selection of food and beverages. We just want to introduce ourselves to the community. I’m a Veteran. We retired here six years ago and we love Clarksville. We think this business is a great addition to the city.”

After attending Van Rickley’s grand opening event, it was announced that Back Nine Golf has been selected by the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee as the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veterans Business of the Month. So, congratulations to Cliff, his family and his team at Back Nine Golf!

For more information, visit www.thebackninegolf.com/clarksvilletn