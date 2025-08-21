Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 21st-25th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents can expect a stretch of mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures through the weekend, with highs climbing into the 90s before a cool-down early next week.

Nights will bring comfortable conditions, with lows dipping into the 60s and eventually the mid-50s by Monday night.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with a high near 86, as north winds move in at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night skies remain mostly clear, with a comfortable low around 66. Winds will be light, coming from the north-northeast at around 5 mph.

Friday will warm back up under bright sunshine, reaching a high near 90. North-northeast winds will remain gentle at around 5 mph.

Friday Night stays mostly clear, with temperatures dipping to about 68. A light north wind will calm during the evening.

Saturday continues the warming trend with sunny skies and a high near 93. Winds will be calm in the morning before shifting northwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

The skies will remain mostly clear Saturday night, with a low of around 68. Light north winds will ease to calm overnight.

Sunday offers another sunny day, but slightly cooler, with highs near 89. North winds will pick up between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday Night will be notably cooler, with mostly clear skies and a low near 59. North-northwest winds will stay light around 5 mph.

The week starts Monday with pleasant sunshine and a high near 83, perfect for outdoor activities.

Monday Night rounds out the forecast with partly cloudy skies and the coolest night yet, dipping to around 55.

As the weekend progresses, expect hot afternoons balanced by mild, refreshing nights. The early part of next week will bring a welcome cooldown, offering residents a break from the summer heat.