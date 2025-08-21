Clarksville Police Cooperating With TBI After Officer Charged in Domestic Case

Clarksville, TN – Yesterday morning, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) chain of command became aware of a domestic-related incident involving one of our officers.

CPD conducted the initial investigation; however, because this involved an officer, we immediately requested that the District Attorney’s Office have the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conduct a thorough and independent investigation. We are fully cooperating with the TBI in their work.

Alan Greenman has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault (domestic-related). In accordance with departmental policy, Greenman was immediately placed on administrative leave and will remain so until the department can complete an internal investigation, which is separate from the criminal investigation.

This behavior is not representative of the Clarksville Police Department. Our department consists of 419 employees, including 338 sworn officers, who serve the citizens of Clarksville with professionalism and integrity every day.

The Clarksville Police Department is committed to constitutional policing—ensuring that all actions uphold individual rights and freedoms, and that everyone is treated fairly and impartially. No one is above the law, police officers included. Everyone is afforded due process and considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Our reputation and our relationship with the citizens of Clarksville are paramount. We are committed to holding all employees—sworn and civilian—accountable, both administratively and criminally. If these allegations are proven true, we will seek swift justice while ensuring protections for the victim.

This remains an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution. In accordance with departmental policy, we will continue to fully cooperate with the TBI as they move forward on behalf of the District Attorney. Any further inquiries should be directed to the TBI.