Clarksville Police Investigating Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Providence Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:30pm regarding a male lying in the roadway near 209 Providence Boulevard (Washtopia). When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the roadway and some vehicle parts.

Air-Evac 151 is en route to transfer the victim to Nashville, and the southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard have been shut down. Traffic is being diverted onto Walker Drive.

Anyone who might have witnessed the pedestrian being struck by a vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

The status of the victim is unknown. No other information is available at this time.