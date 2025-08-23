86.3 F
Friday, August 22, 2025
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Marks 83 Years of Courage, Legacy, and Service

By News Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), proudly known as the “Screaming Eagles,” is celebrating its 83rd birthday today, commemorating more than eight decades of valor, sacrifice, and service in defense of the United States.

The division was first activated on August 16th, 1942, at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana, under the command of Major General William C. Lee, and quickly cemented its place in history. From its heroic parachute landings on D-Day during World War II to pivotal missions in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, the 101st has lived up to its legendary motto: “Rendezvous with Destiny.”

Today, the 101st remains the U.S. Army’s only air assault division—renowned for its speed, agility, and precision. Its Soldiers continue to deploy and train across the globe, carrying forward a tradition of excellence that has made the Screaming Eagles one of the most respected divisions in the world.

“This milestone is not just about honoring the 101st’s remarkable history, but about recognizing the Soldiers, past and present, who made this division what it is,” said [Insert Commanding General’s Name], commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Their courage and sacrifice form the foundation of our legacy and will continue to guide our future.”

As the division turns 83, Fort Campbell and surrounding communities join together to honor the men and women who proudly wear the Screaming Eagle patch. Veterans, families, and Soldiers alike share in a legacy of service, resilience, and commitment that continues to define the 101st Airborne Division.

