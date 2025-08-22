76.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, August 22, 2025
Clarksville Police Search for Missing 22-Year-Old Woman Annwest Taybior

By News Staff
Annwest Taybio

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Annwest Taybior.

Annwest was reported missing by her mother on August 21st, 2025. She was last seen on August 19th, 2025, at approximately 10:03am on Strawberry Alley.

She is described as 5’2” tall, approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white sundress with black flowers.

If anyone sees Annwest or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective LaJoie at 931.648.0656, ext. 5744.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
