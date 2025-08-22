86.3 F
Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Woman Alaisea Matavao

Alaisea Matavao
Alaisea Matavao

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Alaisea Matavao (Asian/Pacific Islander female, DOB: 04/13/1993).

Alaisea was last seen in March 2025 by her roommate at their apartment on Main Street. The roommate reported that she left with her boyfriend, known as “Macc.” The last known contact was a text message she received on April 13th, 2025.

Her roommate contacted the Clarksville Police Department on August 18th, 2025, to make the missing person’s report.

She is described as 5’10” tall, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The photos provided are from her Facebook page, dated October 2024.

If anyone sees Alaisea or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Atwell at 931.648.0656, ext. 5741.

