Clarksville’s Roxy Theatre Offers Bonus $5 Ticket Rush for Seussical JR. on August 22nd

Clarksville, TN – Thank you, Clarksville, for a fabulous opening to Season 43 at the Roxy Regional Theatre! If you missed all of the talented young performers last weekend in Seussical JR., you’re in luck — our Blue Fish Cast is taking the stage this weekend for four final performances of this fantastical musical extravaganza!

Travel from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus as Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in this unforgettable musical caper, directed and choreographed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Erika Milner. Clocking in around 75 minutes, this tale about the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community is perfect for the entire family!

Due to the double-casting of Seussical JR., enjoy a bonus $5.00 Ticket Rush this Friday, August 22nd. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday for a $5.00 minimum donation.

This weekend’s performances feature Izzy Kelly as The Cat in the Hat, William Raymond as JoJo, Zoë Fewox as Horton the Elephant, Scarlett Johnston as Gertrude McFuzz, Malin Barnhill as Mayzie La Bird, Natalie Shasserre as Sour Kangaroo, Reese Pegram as Young Kangaroo, Kyler Fewox as Mr. Mayor and Aniston Poole as Mrs. Mayor, with Calvin Bartelt, Aiyana Cotton, Kelsie DuBois, Jaxson Kindle, Kirra Martinez, Khloe Martinez, Mia Olson, Wesley Raymond, Colten Schafer, Ryan Victoria, Asher Zeliadt and Jessa Zeliadt rounding out the cast.

Friday, August 22nd at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 23rd at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 23rd at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 24th at 2:00pm

We are so grateful to our generous sponsors, Drs. Ellen & David Kanervo and Kay & Randy Haase, whose support made this production possible!

Seussical JR. is written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Based on the works of Dr. Seuss, the musical was conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle with music supervised, adapted and produced by Bryan Louiselle. This production is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: Due to construction delays for the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, we will remain in our current space a little longer, so Seussical JR. is being presented at 100 Franklin Street.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Friday performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

Buy Tickets for SEUSSICAL JR.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.