Nashville Sounds Score Big in First Inning to Top Louisville Bats, 8-4, Friday Night

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning, leading to an 8-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Friday from First Horizon Park. Jeferson Quero extended his hitting streak to eight games and on-base streak to 11 games, while Jesus Liranzo tossed 2.0 scoreless frames to extend his scoreless streak to 18.2 consecutive innings.

The Sounds caught fire in the bottom of the first inning against Bats starter Chase Petty. Drew Avans singled, and Tyler Black walked to put runners on first and second. Quero lifted a home run to center, putting Nashville up 3-0. After Oliver Dunn doubled and Jared Oliva singled, both runners scored on a double from Freddy Zamora to make it 5-0.

Louisville responded with four runs in the top of the second off Nashville starter Tucker Davidson. Blake Dunn notched a two-run homer to left, cutting the deficit, 5-4.

Nashville extended the lead in the bottom of the second off Louisville reliever Sam Benschoter. Quero doubled and came around to score on a single from Oliva to make it a 6-4 ballgame.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Sounds scored again against Bats reliever Lyon Richardson. Oliva and Raynel Delgado earned back-to-back hits to put runners on first and third. Ernesto Martinez Jr. doubled to left, plating Oliva and Delgado to make it 8-4.

Sounds reliever Jesus Liranzo tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth, leading Nashville to an 8-4 victory over Louisville.

Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (6-6, 4.26) takes the ball for the Sounds on Saturday, looking for the team’s fifth straight win. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.