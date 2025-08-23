APSU Volleyball Hosts Tusculum in Sunday Exhibition at Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team offers a preview of the 2025 season with a Sunday 4:00pm exhibition against Tusculum at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Sunday’s match offers a preview of the new era of Austin Peay State University volleyball, led by first-year head coach Evan Amstutz whose inaugural roster is comprised of 15 newcomers and a brand new coaching staff.

Dani Kopacz is the lone returner for the Governors after being fifth on the team with 76 kills for an average of 1.33 per set in the 2024 season.

Lauren Wallace, Reagan Anderson, Taylor Sass, Addi Hutquist, Nya Browne, Gianna Tagoa’i, Reaghan Larkin, Taly Cloyd, and Dayan Malavé all transferred to play for the Red and White this season while Brooklynn Merrell, Sianna Dykes, Nicole Okojie, Sarah Butler, Remmi Cooke, and Peyton Liming are all set to begin their collegiate careers with the Govs.

This will be the second all-time meeting of the Governors and the Pioneers, with the Govs taking a 2-0 win at the Tennessee Temple Tournament, September 18th, 1981 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Led by head coach Hannah Barrett, the Pioneers went 13-14 in the 2024 season going 1–7 in South Atlantic Conference play. Tusculum fell 0-3 to Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC Championship Quarterfinal match, November 19th.

Through The Rotation

This marks the first meeting of the two teams since 1981 and will be the first matchup in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The APSU Govs lead the series, 1-0.

Evan Amstutz prepares for his first match as the head coach of a women’s volleyball team. His experience as a head coach was of the inaugural men’s program at his alma mater Wittenberg from 2015-16.

Amstutz’s inaugural roster includes one returner, six freshmen, and nine transfers.

Of the nine transfers, eight bring division I experience.

The newcomers are highlighted by FIU transfer Gianna Tagoa’i, who was a member of the Conference USA All-Freshman team in 2023.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following the exhibition, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts the Stacheville Challenge where they are set to face Murray State, Xavier, and Tennessee Tech, August 29th-30th in the Winfield Dunn Center.