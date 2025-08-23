City of Clarksville Honors APSU Students for Contributions in 2024 Volunteer Tax Season

Clarksville, TN – Students in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service-learning course, led by Dr. Jennifer Thayer, continue to make an impact in the community.
In a recent announcement from the city of Clarksville, Austin Peay State University (APSU) students were recognized for contributing the following results during the 2024 tax season:
- 255 returns completed
- $63,750 total tax prep fees saved
- $433,403 refunds back to the community
- $154,551 earned income tax credits
- $82,855 in child tax credit
- $71,034 in additional child tax credit
- $28,394 in education tax credit
“Our long-standing partnership with the United Way has been essential to the program’s success,” Thayer said. “Working alongside the United Way gives our students the opportunity to make a real difference by offering trustworthy, accessible tax help to people in our community who truly need it. VITA isn’t just a service opportunity; it’s a bridge between education, community, and purpose that transforms both the students and the lives they touch.”
Read the city of Clarksville’s full announcement at https://bit.ly/462vRaz.