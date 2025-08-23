City of Clarksville Honors APSU Students for Contributions in 2024 Volunteer Tax Season

Clarksville, TN – Students in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service-learning course, led by Dr. Jennifer Thayer, continue to make an impact in the community.

In a recent announcement from the city of Clarksville, Austin Peay State University (APSU) students were recognized for contributing the following results during the 2024 tax season:

255 returns completed

$63,750 total tax prep fees saved

$433,403 refunds back to the community

$154,551 earned income tax credits

$82,855 in child tax credit

$71,034 in additional child tax credit

$28,394 in education tax credit

“Our long-standing partnership with the United Way has been essential to the program’s success,” Thayer said. “Working alongside the United Way gives our students the opportunity to make a real difference by offering trustworthy, accessible tax help to people in our community who truly need it. VITA isn’t just a service opportunity; it’s a bridge between education, community, and purpose that transforms both the students and the lives they touch.”

Read the city of Clarksville’s full announcement at https://bit.ly/462vRaz.