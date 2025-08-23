87.3 F
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Proclaims September 20th as International Day of Service

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has officially signed a proclamation declaring September 20th, 2025, as International Day of Service in Clarksville.

This observance, recognized through the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), underscores the importance of united community efforts to end domestic and sexual violence, with a special focus on intimate partner violence.

The initiative is supported locally by the Virtual Volunteers Club, under the leadership of President Deanna Shepard. In honor of this day, the club will assemble toiletry bags for women at the local Safe House and organize a donation drive, with all collected items being distributed through Clarksville Urban Ministries.

“By coming together in service, we not only provide tangible resources for survivors, but also raise awareness of the urgent need to prevent and end domestic and sexual violence in our community,” said Shepard.

Community members are encouraged to participate in donation efforts or volunteer their time in support of survivors and the Safe House mission.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, please seek help immediately. Contact Clarksville Urban Ministries SafeHouse online at https://clarksvilleurbanministries.com/safehouse or call the confidential hotline at 931-552-6900.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
