Clarksville’s Governor’s Square Mall Welcomes Nation’s Newest Medal of Honor Recipient Kenneth David

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this year, Governor’s Square Mall, in Clarksville, Tennessee, dedicated a special memorial to those who have achieved the nation’s highest military honor.

On Tuesday, August 26th, the most recent winner of the Congressional Medal of Honor will visit the memorial for the first time. Kenneth David of Girard, Ohio, was honored for his bravery early this year. He will arrive at Governor’s Square Mall to visit the Medal of Honor Wall (located just inside the mall entrance near Old Navy) at 11:00am.

Later in the day, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at nearby Fort Campbell will induct David into its Medal of Honor Rotunda. He is the Division’s only living Medal of Honor recipient.

On May 7th, 1970, David was a young Private First Class serving in South Vietnam when his company came under a ferocious attack from enemy forces. As many of his comrades lay wounded, David advanced, unleashing a barrage of automatic weapon fire and hand grenades. Although injured himself, he continued to draw fire and distract the hostile forces, allowing helicopters to land and evacuate the wounded.

In addition to the Medal of Honor, David was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the Purple Heart with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal, the First Class Unit Citation Badge, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation Badge, Expert Marksmanship Badge.

