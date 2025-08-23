Marsha Blackburn Applauds USDA for Blocking Tax Dollars for Solar Panels on Prime Farmland and Investing in Tennessee’s Rural Communities

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement applauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) decision to cut off funding for solar panels on productive farmland and stop allowing solar panels manufactured by foreign adversaries to be used in USDA projects.

Senator Blackburn also celebrated the USDA’s announcement of nearly $89 million in congressionally-directed investments for 13 rural development projects across Tennessee. Coordinated by USDA Rural Development (RD), these projects will promote strong partnerships and invest in critical infrastructure and educational opportunities for rural Tennesseans.

“Tennessee farmland should be used to grow the crops that feed our state and country, not to house solar panels made by foreign countries. Secretary Rollins and President Donald J. Trump are right to put an end to these Green New Deal subsidies that waste taxpayer dollars while threatening America’s food security. I applaud this administration for investing in rural communities across Tennessee and empowering them to prosper for years to come,” said Senator Blackburn.

Background

Subsidized solar farms have made it more difficult for farmers to access farmland by making it more expensive and less available. Within the last 30 years, Tennessee alone has lost over 1.2 million acres of farmland and is expected to lose 2 million acres by 2027. Since 2012, solar panels on farmland nationwide have increased by nearly 50%.

The USDA’s action will rapidly eliminate the market distortions and costs imposed on taxpayers by reducing energy subsidies and builds upon the repeal of and modifications to wind, solar, and other “green” energy tax credits in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It will further USDA’s determination to end taxpayer support for unaffordable and unreliable “green” energy sources and ensure the supply chain consists of American products and manufacturing. Read more here.

USDA RD invests in rural America with loan, grant, and loan guarantee programs to promote rural prosperity. These programs expand access to high-speed internet, electric, and transportation infrastructure, and support business growth, healthcare, education, housing, and other community essentials. Learn more here.