Nashville Sounds’ Winning Streak Snapped in 13-4 Loss to Louisville Bats

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds were out-hit by the Louisville Bats in a 13-4 loss on Saturday from First Horizon Park. Rhys Hoskins and Daz Cameron launched back-to-back homers, while Brian Fitzpatrick increased his scoreless streak out of the bullpen to 7.2 frames.

The Bats scratched across the first run of the game in the top of the first against Sounds starter Bruce Zimmermann. Sal Stewart rocketed a solo homer to left, putting Louisville up 1-0.

In the top of the second, Louisville extended the lead off Zimmermann. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled and came around to score on a homer by P.J. Higgins to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Davis Wendzel smacked a solo homer to left center, increasing the lead, 4-0.

Louisville scored three more runs off Zimmermann in the top of the third. Ryan Vilade and Connor Joe each recorded RBI doubles to stretch the lead, 7-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Sounds offense woke up against Bats starter Jared Lyons. After Drew Avans reached on a throwing error, Rhys Hoskins and Daz Cameron hit back-to-back home runs to cut the lead, 7-3.

The Bats plated six more runs in the top of the eighth off Sounds reliever Joel Payamps. Stewart and Encarnacion-Strand each recorded three-run homers to make it 13-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Eric Haase drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, but the Sounds went scoreless the rest of the way to fall by a final, 13-4.

Left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 1.00) makes his second start of the week on Sunday for Nashville. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 6:05pm CT.