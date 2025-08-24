APSU Soccer Battles UT Martin to Scoreless Draw in Sunday Match

Martin, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a scoreless decision against UT Martin in its Sunday match at Skyhawk Soccer Field in Martin, Tennessee.

Both teams came out with a strong attack in the first 45 minutes. UT Martin outshot Austin Peay 9-4, with shots on goal being 5-2.

The shots continued to come in the second half of the match. The Skyhawks pulled up for 11 more shots, while Austin Peay State University took three, for a total of 20-7 on the night.

Each team was called offside once during the match, and UT Martin fouled eight times to Austin Peay State University’s six.

Junior keeper Lauryn Berry stayed busy between the pipes, collecting 10 saves during the match.

Inside The Box Score

Sophomore defender Lindsey Arnold had her first start of the season and was one of three Govs to play all 90 minutes – Arnold, Ellie Dreas, and McKenna Hogan.

Kasidy Schenk led the APSU Govs with three shots, all on goal.

Berry’s 10 saves tonight moved her into the No. 10 spot for saves in a career at Austin Peay – 107 career saves.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home to play the Chattanooga Mocs in its home opener, Thursday, starting at 6:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.