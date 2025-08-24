Austin Peay State University Volleyball Defeats Tusculum 4-1 in Sunday Exhibition at Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team won a 4-1 exhibition win to Tusculum, Sunday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University and Tusculum traded shots to open the first set but a pair of aces by Dani Kopacz and a Pioneer error gave the APSU Govs a 15-12 lead at the first set media timeout.

Aces by Nya Browne allowed Austin Peay State University to take a 18-13 lead as Pioneers service errors and a block by Lauren Wallace forced a Tusculum timeout as the Govs led 21-15. A trio of kills by Dayan Malavé, Kopacz, and Reaghan Larkin gave the Govs the set point at 24-16 as a Pioneer error ended the set at 25-16.

Much like the first set, the two teams went back-and-forth, but the Governors led 12-9 until three-straight Pioneers’ points tied the set at 12 and forced a Governors’ timeout. Tusculum took a 15-13 lead out of the timeout but four straight points for the Red and White gave them a 17-15 lead. The Pioneers responded with a 6-1 run making the score 21-19 in favor of the Pioneers, forcing a Governors’ timeout.

Wallace tied the set at 21 with a kill followed by a block, as a kill by Malavé gave the APSU Govs a 22-21 lead. The two teams found themselves tied at 23 but a kill by Reaghan Larkin provided the Govs with their first of six set points. Kills by Wallace and Tagoa’i gave the Govs the 30-28 second-set win.

The Governors and the Pioneers were tied at seven to begin the third set, but a 3-0 run by the home team, including a kill and ace by Sianna Dykes and a kill by Kopacz gave the Govs a 10-7 lead. The Pioneers fought back with a 4-0 run of their own to lead 11-10, forcing an APSU timeout.

Tusculum continued to battle back, leading 17-14, but a 7-2 run from the Govs made the score 22-20. A 3-0 run from the Govs, including two aces from Dykes and a block by Nicole Okojie, ended the set at 25-20.

The APSU Govs lead by as many as eight at 18-10 in the fourth set, which forced a break by the Pioneers. Tusculum was able to get back within six at 20-14, but the Govs eventually took the fourth set at 25-16.

Tusculum led the Governors 8-5 at the fifth set break, but the Govs were able to tie the set at 11. The Pioneers extended their lead to 14-12 and eventually took the 15-13 fifth set win.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following the exhibition, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts the Stacheville Challenge where they are set to face Murray State, Xavier, and Tennessee Tech, August 29th-20th in the Winfield Dunn Center.