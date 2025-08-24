Montgomery County Unemployment Rises to 4.8% in July

Most Counties Report Increase in July Jobless Rates

Nashville, TN – The school break and other seasonal changes in employment contributed to an increase in unemployment rates in most Tennessee counties in July, according to new data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

While the statewide rate is adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment, county rates are not.

Unemployment rates increased from June to July in 92 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Rates remained the same in three counties.

Fifty-five counties reported unemployment rates of less than 5%. The other 40 counties had rates of 5% or greater.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.8 percent in July, up from 4.2 percent in June.

Sevier County had the state’s lowest rate for the second month in a row. At 3.3%, the rate was one-tenth of a percentage point higher than in June.

Cheatham County followed with the next-lowest rate at 3.4%, an increase of two-tenths of a percentage point over the previous month. Five counties — Wilson County, Williamson County, Sumner County, Dickson County, and Davidson County — all reported rates of 3.6%.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate of 8.5% was the highest in Tennessee last month. That rate was up 3.5 percentage points over June’s rate.

Greene County had the next-highest unemployment rate at 6.8%, an increase of 1.3 percentage points over June. Perry County’s rate was 6.7%, an increase of half a percentage point.

