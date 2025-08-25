Dock 17 Bar & Grill Serves Up Big Flavor and Live Entertainment in Clarksville

Written by Matt Schorr

Clarksville, TN – If you bring the appetite, Dock 17 will bring the atmosphere. And the meat. (So much meat.)

The local bar & grill boasts a massive dining area, filled with tables, booths, dart boards, and a live music stage.

The fully stocked bar – subtly labeled “Brews” via a giant lighted sign – boasts an array of massive screens carrying sports broadcasts, commentary, and breakdowns. For those who treat sports like a religion, Dock 17 is a sanctuary, a holy ground blessed with the scents of barbecue and wings and the uplifted voices of local musicians. The most devoted can break bread while recording the latest statistics for fantasy football. The more casual fans can take their communions with Pinot Griso, Summer Sangria or Dock 17’s ’76 Lager, and then try their hands at darts.

(Don’t worry, the boards are fenced in.) And teetotalers, meanwhile, can stick to soda, music, and fellowship. Or, Iced Tea, of course. This IS the South, after all.

Dock 17, located at 2231 Madison Street in Suite D, is a big place. So, of course, there’s room for everyone, regardless of creeds, jerseys or spirit preference.

Although polka might be pushing it. (Outside of Oktoberfest.) Also, UK and Bama fans might want to leave their jerseys at home. Clarksville is known as Vols country, after all.

That spirit of inclusivity – Red Tide and Wildcat fans notwithstanding – extends to all tastes and palates, as well. While it’s no surprise that carnivorous connoisseurs can select from a wide range of options … Smokehouse Wings, Slow-Cooked Beef Brisket, Baby Back Ribs, even a tour de force of meats called “the Carnivore Pallet” … Dock 17 also reserves a place for non-traditional culinary explorers.

For patrons of the poultry-loving persuasion, there are offerings like the Cajun Club Sandwich, a buttery blend of seared chicken and spices with just the right amount of kick. The less spice-attuned can handle the heat, while the more seasoned – pun sort of intended – can also appreciate its zesty flavor. Other options include Smokehouse Wings and Bourbon Glazed Chicken, grilled in mesquite spices and smothered in a Bourbon jam.

Do you prefer seafood? There’s Smoked Salmon Dip served with cucumbers, carrots, and toasted baguettes, Pan-Seared Shrimp Skewers seasoned with a spicy Cajun flair, and Oven Roasted Salmon that blends savory and sweet with lemon, dill, and brown sugar flavoring.

Consider yourself a vegetarian? Share a plate of fried green tomatoes with Cajun remoulade, then enjoy a Classic Caesar Salad.

The other salads include chicken, but hey, you can also ask them to hold that. The Apple Garden Salad, with its roasted butternut squash, cranberries, and pecans, served with Honey Orange Vinaigrette, is practically the vegan equivalent of Southern comfort food.

Just remember to hold the chicken and feta cheese. Or don’t. Go ahead and cheat. Trust me, it’s worth it.

If you’re partial to spicier fare, like I am, the Chipotle Fiesta Salad is a perfect choice, with tortilla strips, avocado, and chipotle ranch dressing. It tingles your taste buds, then warms your belly.

And then, there’s the Brunch menu. Biscuits. French Toast. Omelets. And Smokehouse Wings. (Wings are kind of universal at a bar & grill.)

The top brunch pick is – no surprise – the Loaded Biscuit. It’s a fried chicken biscuit drenched in country gravy, with applewood bacon and a fried egg. It’s the sort of breakfast plate that screams “Southern” so it’s little wonder this dish has a special star by its name in the menu. Biscuits and gravy are as synonymous with the South as grits, collard greens and sweet iced tea, after all.

Meanwhile, Dock 17 hosts live music every Wednesday through Saturday from 7:00pm until 9:00pm. Featured artists include full bands and solo acts, often performing via the classic combination of acoustic guitar and a single wooden stool. Artists from Clarksville, Nashville, and the surrounding area climb atop this center-stage perch to provide a little something extra to an evening meal.

Although whiskey, beer, and tequila best complement country music, while cocktails and Scotch accompany jazz and the blues, even the aforementioned teetotalers can enjoy the musical talents gracing Dock 17’s stage.

Sweet iced tea goes well with Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton, after all. I haven’t tried it, but I suspect strawberry lemonade probably complements Willie Nelson.

So, if you’re looking for burgers, brews, or brunch (if I may borrow from Dock 17’s tagline) be sure to pay this local bar, grill, darts hall, and music venue a visit. Pull up a chair, sink your teeth into some spicy grub, take a sip of local spirits, and of course, tap your feet or bob your head to the beats and tunes of some favorite musicians from the area.

And above all, have a good time.