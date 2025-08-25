Montgomery County Circuit Court to Host Free Expungement Clinic November 8th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk is hosting a Free Expungement Clinic on Saturday, November 8th, 2025, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at Loaves and Fishes at 825 Crossland Avenue.

Do you have a non-conviction criminal record holding you back? This event provides eligible individuals the opportunity to clear certain charges from their records at no cost.

Trained legal professionals will be on-site to review cases, answer questions, and assist with the expungement process. Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Safety will be available to address any license-related issues.

Registration is required, and space is limited. To register, call 1.833.920.0420. Please register by September 7th to secure your spot. If you or someone you know may benefit, don’t miss this chance to take an important step toward a fresh start.

To learn more about the Circuit Court, visit montgomerytn.gov/circuit.