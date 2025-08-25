Montgomery County to Close Part of 2nd Street August 25th for Historic Courthouse Roof Replacement

64.5 F
Second Street in Downtown Clarksville to Close August 25th for Historic Courthouse Roof Work

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the City of Clarksville Street Department, will be partially closing Second Street between Franklin Street and Commerce Street starting on Monday, August 25th, 2025, at 6:30pm, to facilitate roof replacement on the Historic Courthouse.

Traffic will be directed to one lane, and on-street parking spaces along Second Street will be closed. The roadway is anticipated to be open to all traffic by 6:00pm.

A crane and associated equipment that will be used as part of this replacement will partially block this segment of the street, parking, and the sidewalk. Drivers should be aware of this lane closure downtown and plan alternate routes.

