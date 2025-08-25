One Big Beautiful Bill Strengthens Families, Businesses Across Tennessee

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – By delivering the largest tax cut in history, strengthening our border, unleashing American energy production, and bolstering our armed forces, the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) is already making America great again. Over the last few weeks, I’ve spoken with countless Tennesseans who are celebrating the impact of this landmark law on their families, their businesses, and their pocketbooks.

Thanks to the OBBB, Tennessee families will save an average of $2,600 next year on taxes and see a take-home pay increase of $10,000, providing much-needed relief after four years of Bidenflation. I’ve met with restaurant servers who spoke about how the law’s reduction of taxes on tips and overtime will ensure that they keep more of their hard-earned money.

I’ve heard from seniors who will face a lower tax burden thanks to the legislation’s $6,000 bonus deduction. And millions of hardworking families are planning for the future with a $2,200 enhanced child tax credit and expanded child care access.

In chamber of commerce meetings, I’ve heard from small business owners who are hiring staff, purchasing new equipment, and investing in their communities after the legislation permanently extended President Donald J. Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, protecting more than 100,000 jobs in Tennessee. With provisions like 100 percent bonus depreciation and immediate expensing of Research & Development, companies will be able to power Tennessee’s manufacturing boom long into the future.

At the Tennessee State Fair in Lebanon, I spoke with farmers about how the OBBB raises the estate tax exemption to $15 million for single filers and $30 million for joint filers, empowering family farms to pass on their legacy of hard work to the next generation. Across the country, this provision will protect two million family farms from double taxation.

For Tennessee’s incredible military communities, the legislation also provides a $150 billion boost to national defense funding, ensuring our armed forces remain the strongest lethal fighting force in the world. Not only will this fund the Golden Dome missile defense system to protect America from 21st-century threats, but it will also strengthen health care, child care, housing, and education for service members.

For four years under President Joe Biden, Tennesseans suffered under an anti-America energy policy that sent gas prices soaring. The OBBB ends these burdensome, far-left regulations and provides Made-in-America tax breaks to support energy production here at home.

At the same time, the legislation secures $75 billion in funding to hire thousands of additional ICE agents to protect our communities by enforcing the law. It also provides resources to finish President Trump’s border wall with hundreds of miles of new barriers.

As Tennessee continues to grow, it is vital that we have robust infrastructure and transportation systems. In June alone, Nashville International Airport welcomed more than 2.4 million travelers—an all-time high. On that front, the OBBB provides a $12.5 billion investment in our nation’s air traffic control system to improve safety, speed, and efficiency. The legislation also invests in our state’s 78 rural counties by creating the Rural Health Transformation Program, delivering $50 billion to strengthen access to rural health care.

Across our state, the OBBB is improving the lives of Tennesseans. To learn more about all that this legislation accomplishes for our state, I encourage everyone to check out my new fact sheet, “10 Big Beautiful Wins for Tennesseans in the One Big Beautiful Bill.”