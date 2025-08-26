Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees Approves Naming of Spaces in New Health Professions Building

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees approved the naming of multiple spaces within the Health Professions Building during a special-called meeting on Thursday, August 21st, 2025. These approvals come ahead of the building’s ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for September 11th.

Each naming honors individuals who contributed to healthcare education and practice, while supporting Austin Peay State University’s mission to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“These families are creating legacies aligned with Austin Peay State University’s mission to prepare exceptional healthcare professionals for our region. We’re thankful they chose APSU for such meaningful investments that will benefit generations of healthcare students.”

The board of trustees approved the following naming requests:

The Thaxton-Edington Radiologic Suite

The second-floor radiology suite will be named the Thaxton-Edington Radiologic Suite, honoring three individuals who dedicated their lives to dental healthcare: Dr. Ernest “Mac” Edington Jr., Brenda Pelley Thaxton-Edington, and Dr. Steven Franklin Thaxton.

Dr. Steven Franklin Thaxton served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps before establishing a family dental practice in Lebanon, Tennessee, where he cared for patients for 36 years. Brenda Pelley Thaxton-Edington’s 45-year career in dental health included teaching oral diagnostics and radiology at the University of Tennessee’s College of Dentistry.

Dr. Ernest “Mac” Edington Jr. served 30 years in the United States Army Dental Corps, became national president of the Academy of General Dentistry, and was honored as a diplomate of the American College of Dentists.

Beyond their professional achievements, the Edington family has supported Austin Peay through fully funded scholarships for music students.

The Wade Hadley Rudolph Debriefing Room

The third-floor debriefing room will be named the Wade Hadley Rudolph Debriefing Room, made possible through the Wade Hadley Rudolph Pre-Medicine Endowment established by Janet and Johnny Rudolph Jr.

Janet, a 1975 APSU nursing graduate, and Johnny, former owner of Security Seed & Chemical, have previously funded three endowments at Austin Peay State University. This latest naming honors Johnny’s brother Wade, who attended APSU in the 1970s and was a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity member.

Wade’s battle with cancer and later ALS, which he faced with his characteristic positivity until his July 2023 passing, inspired the creation of this endowment. His willingness to participate in experimental treatments reflects the innovative spirit the university aims to foster in its pre-medicine students.

Clinical Simulation Bed In Dedication to Sandra K. Gilliam and JoAnn Workman Burchett

A third-floor clinical simulation bed will be named in dedication to Sandra K. Gilliam and JoAnn Workman Burchett. This recognizes Lori and Travis Burchett’s creation of an endowed fund of excellence bearing their mothers’ names.

Sandra K. Gilliam, Lori’s mother, dedicated 40 years to surgical nursing in Clarksville after earning her LPN degree while supporting her husband’s military career. Her impact extends beyond clinical work, as she trained many APSU nursing students during their surgical rotations. The Gilliam family legacy at Austin Peay State University includes three children and several grandchildren who attended the university.

JoAnn Workman Burchett, Travis’s mother, earned her LPN degree in 1976 and served as a medical-surgical nurse. She began her RN program before her passing from Kasabach-Merritt Syndrome in 1984.

The Health Professions Building, to be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 11th, 2025, represents Austin Peay State University’s commitment to addressing regional healthcare workforce needs through expanded, state-of-the-art facilities for health education programs.

To support fundraising initiatives or learn about naming opportunities, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or email give@apsu.edu.