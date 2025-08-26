Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for Excell Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Wednesday, August 27th, 2025, at 9:00pm, and will turn off water service on Excell Road.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

Wednesday, August 27th, at 9:00pm to 6:00am on Thursday, August 28th

Excell Road (Bryan Road to Ashland City Road)

Herndon Drive

Herndon Court

Low water pressure may be experienced in the vicinity during the work.

Excell Road will be closed at 7:00pm from Sedgwick Lane to Bryan Road. Traffic will be detoured to East Old Ashland City Road and Bryan Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, August 28th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com