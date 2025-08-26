Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Students Invited to Enter 2025 Kiwanis Veteran Essay Contest

Montgomery County, TN – The annual Kiwanis Club of Clarksville Interview-a-Veteran Essay Contest is now open to Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) students. Students in 6th through 12th grade have the opportunity to submit an essay based on an interview with a military veteran.

Submissions are due by September 26th, 2025.

All essays will be reviewed and judged based on a rubric, first by CMCSS and then by the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville judges. School winners will receive a plaque and $100.00 cash. The Grand Division Winners will receive another $100.00 and a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. Grand Winner, Runner-up, and Most Inspiring and Heroic winners will read a two to three-minute excerpt of their essays at the Kiwanis Awards Luncheon.

Full rules are available here for the middle school submissions.

Full rules are available here for the high school submissions.

The middle school prompt is, “How did (Veteran’s name) service and sacrifice inspire me?”

High school students can choose one of two prompts: “How learning from (Veteran’s name) story has shaped my perspective on leadership, service, or resilience” and “Based on interviewing (Veteran’s name) and research, how important is military preparedness in today’s modern world?”

Interested families can fill out the application form here. Be sure to include your grade and ELA or English teacher’s name on your application. Families are encouraged to work with their students to learn about the history, courage, and sacrifice of military veterans.