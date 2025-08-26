Clarksville Police Launch Death Investigation After Body Found on Dunlop Lane

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 6:08am this morning, Tuesday, August 26th, 2025, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was notified of a body located on a concrete pad in the field behind 495 Dunlop Lane. When officers arrived, it was apparent the individual had been there for some time.

Detectives with the CPD Special Operations Homicide Unit and members of the Crime Scene Unit responded and are currently processing the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5290.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.