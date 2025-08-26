Holiday Inn Clarksville Northeast Hosts Packed June Business After Hours Event

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Holiday Inn Northeast was the host of the June Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. The Cracker Barrel Drive entity was packed with Chamber members who enjoyed fantastic food from the hotel’s Burger Theory restaurant.

Marci Hunt is Director of Sales for Holiday Inn Clarksville Northeast. She thanked everyone for their attendance and gave away some door prizes. She then talked about what’s next for the location.

“There is a lot happening, for example, right now, next to us, we’re building the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Clarksville North,” Hunt began. “We hosted Business After Hours last year for the first time, and had a great response. We like to give back to the community, and we like to get to know our fellow business members.

“This gives us a chance to give a shout-out to our hotel and our restaurant, and show off the great food we have here. A lot of people still don’t know that we’re here, or that we have a restaurant that is open to the public.

“We opened in 2022. The restaurant is open from 5:00pm – 9:30pm Monday – Thursday, and ’til 10:00pm on Friday and Saturday. The hotel offers meeting spaces for groups up to 100. We can accommodate smaller events like board meetings, up to mid-size events, and we offer free AV and internet.”

