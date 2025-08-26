Lafayette Road Widening Project Enters Final Phase With New Traffic Pattern August 25th

Montgomery County, TN – Beginning next Monday, August 25th, 2025, the final phase of construction will begin on Lafayette Road. This will require shifting traffic one last time (within the existing construction zone).

Both lanes will be shifted to the north side of the roadway, through the total length of the project. As always, Motorists are being asked to be alert to the new traffic pattern, and with contractor personnel and equipment in or near the roadway daily.

All construction is expected to be completed by early to mid-October. Additional updates to follow as needed.

MOST IMPORTANT: Motorists should be aware that the speed limit through this construction zone is still reduced to 35 MPH.

New regulatory signs have been installed reflecting this change in speed limit.

For project questions, contact David Edmonson at 931.647.6959.