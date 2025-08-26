Nashville Sounds Bullpen Solid, but Early Runs Lift Charlotte Knights to Series 7-3 Opener Win

Nashville, TN – Rhys Hoskins cumulated a three-hit performance in the fifth game of his rehab assignment, but the Nashville Sounds dropped the series opener to the Charlotte Knights from First Horizon Park 7-3. Jared Oliva extended his hitting streak to five games with two hits, while the Sounds bullpen recorded 6.1 innings without allowing an earned run.

Charlotte plated six runs in the top of the third against Nashville starter Garrett Stallings. Jacob Amaya notched a two-run homer, while Dominic Fletcher recorded a grand slam to put the Knights up 6-0.

The Sounds scratched across a run in the bottom of the fourth off Knights starter Mike Clevinger. Tyler Black walked, and Hoskins collected his second double in as many trips to the plate to put runners in scoring position. Jeferson Quero grounded out to shortstop, allowing Black to score from third and make it a 6-1 ballgame.

After the Knights scored another run in the top of the sixth, the Sounds responded in the bottom half of the inning off Charlotte reliever Dan Altavilla. Hoskins’ third hit of the night was a single as he started the night 3-for-3 before moving to second on a groundout and scored on a single by Oliva to cut the deficit, 7-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nashville scored again off Charlotte reliever Bryse Wilson. Avans worked a walk and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Black singled to center, plating Avans to make it 7-3. The Sounds offense went scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing a 7-3 win for the Knights.

Justin Yeager (2.1 IP), Josh Maciejewski (1.2 IP), and Craig Yoho (1.1 IP) all covered an inning plus while Blake Holub (1.0 IP) worked the lone inning but struck out the side in his first action since last Wednesday against Louisville.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson takes the ball for Nashville on Wednesday in his second start since signing with the Brewers as the Sounds look to end a three-game slide. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.