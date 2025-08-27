APSU Soccer Set to Host Chattanooga in 2025 Home Opener at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a scoreless decision on Sunday against UT Martin, for its first result of the new season. Following their four-game road stretch conclusion, the Governors begin a three-game homestand, starting with Chattanooga, starting Thursday for a 6:00pm CT home opener at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (0-3-1) played to a 0-0 draw to UT Martin, Sunday, with Kasidy Schenk leading the team in shots, landing all three on goal. Sophomore Kiley Reese was the only other Gov to take a shot on goal in the contest. The Governors are still looking for their first goal this season.

Lauryn Berry has earned the start for the Govs between the pipes in every match so far, seeing 336:59 minutes in the net, and collecting 22 saves. The junior keeper’s 97 career saves put her one away from entering the top 10 in program history, tying Brooke Abrahams (2004-07).

Chattanooga (3-1-0) is coming off a 2-0 win against Morehead State on Sunday, where Clarissa Salinas scored her first goal of the season, and Paige Thomas scored her fourth.

Caroline Ekern had an easy day in the net, coming away with just one save in the contest after facing four shots from the Eagles.

The Mocs ride a two-game win streak, taking one away from Morehead most recently, and Indiana State a Thursday ago (August 21st), where the Mocs won 5-3.

What to Know

Thursday’s match will be the 19th meeting between the Govs and the Mocs.

The APSU Govs are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games at home.

Austin Peay State University is 82-58-29 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Thursday’s match marks the sixth time the Govs have played on August 28th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on August 28th is 1-4-0.

The last time Austin Peay State University won on this date was at home against Evansville in the 2016 season, winning by a score of 2-0.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s 12th win against Chattanooga, and first since August 22nd, 2024.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the Govs.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.