Clarksville City Clerk Lisa Canfield Achieves Prestigious Certified Municipal Clerk Certification

Clarksville, TN – Lisa Canfield, Clarksville City Clerk, has earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC), which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), Inc.

IIMC grants the CMC designation only to municipal clerks who complete demanding educational requirements, and have a record of significant contributions to their local government, community, and state.

“In light of the speed and drastic nature of change these days, lifelong learning is not only desirable, it is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with the growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve,” said Dawn Abrahamson, President of IIMC.

“Your City can take immense pride in Lisa’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone,” Ms. Abrahamson said. “On behalf of the IIMC Board of Directors, I am honored to endorse the conferring of CMC to Lisa Canfield, CMC, of the City of Clarksville.

“We share your pride in this achievement and we applaud your support of the role Lisa plays in your City,” she said.

“Lisa Canfield has once again proven her commitment to achieving the highest standards of professional efficiency and accuracy in the course of her service as Clarksville City Clerk,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“Her continuing education commitment extends beyond the local scope of work, into learning and collaboration with others in her professional peer group throughout Tennessee,” Mayor Pitts said. “She loves Clarksville, as evidenced by her community service work, and it is a joy to have her on our team. All of us at City Hall are very proud of her for her accomplishments, to include this latest designation.”

“Earning the Certified Municipal Clerk designation after nearly four years of coursework and professional development is an incredible honor,” said Lisa Canfield, City Clerk. “This achievement reflects my commitment to serving the citizens of Clarksville with professionalism, integrity, and a spirit of continuous learning.

“I’m especially grateful for the support and encouragement of Mayor Joe Pitts and Chief of Staff James Halford, who inspire me every day to grow and do my very best for our City,” she said.

The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada, and 15 other countries, and the mission of this global non-profit corporation is to enhance the educational opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership.