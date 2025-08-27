Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 27th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 27th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Levi is a young male Wirehaired Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Mystic is a sweet female Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day.Great breed combination, will need plenty of exercise and lots of enrichment and challenging toys and activities. Wonderful addition to a lucky family!

Wisteria is a beautiful female mixed breed. She is vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Come visit her and take her out in the yard and see for yourself how delightful this girl is and what a great addition to any family.

Sunny is a sweet 2 year old female Carolina Dog mix. She is vetted and spayed so she can go home with her new family the same day. She is a bit shy initially but warms up quickly and loves getting treats.

Maverick is an adult male German Shepherd, possibly a mix. Fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Come spend time with him out in the yard.Very handsome guy!

Spurs is an adult female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Ella is a young female Domestic shorthair mix. She is vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She has a lovely sleek black coat with light green eyes. Beautiful girl. Come visit her in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Kris is a beautiful, adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Kris is good with other cats, in fact she loves being with other cats so she will love to have a buddy. She has been around very calm, cat savvy dogs so with slow introductions she should be fine. Kris needs a very calm, patient family willing to give her time to settle in and adjust. She will be a wonderful companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Billy is a very handsome, happy go lucky 3-4 year old male mixed breed. Billy was rescued from a horrible situation where his back leg was severely injured leading to amputation to save his life. Through all this his spirit has remained phenomenal. He gets around just fine as a Tripod!! He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, HW neg. and ready for any adventures.

Billy does have allergies so he is on grain free food which helps. Billy has such a love for riding shotgun on road trips that he would make a fabulous companion for a truck driver or anyone who loves to take road trips. He will be a great addition to your family.

*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please get in touch with CATS Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean. He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue.

He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily, being around people and engaging in play and attention. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, should be the only pet in the home, and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land.

This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed.

Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. Jupiter is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She does have allergies so she eats a special type of food to help control them and she does need a family committed to her health. She will need follow ups occasionally with the vet for allergy shots.

Jupiter does well with children but prefers to be the only pet in the home please. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed. Jupiter is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee.

For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is a 5 year old male Aussiedoodle mix. He is fully vetted, HW neg., neutered and house trained. He is a medium/large size boy weighing in at 50 pounds currently. He takes a quick minute to warm up but once he does he is great. He does need a home with children probably 10 or older just due to his size around small children.

This is a somewhat active breed mix and would benefit from a large yard, lots of activities and walks to keep him busy. Titus will need a family familiar with doodle breeds and be committed to his grooming every 6-8 weeks to prevent coat matting.

You can find Titus and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Spicy Cuteypants is an adorable one year old male Tabby Domestic medium hair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. Spicy has a very shy, sweet, loving personality and will need a family with a lot of patience and love to help him settle into his new home. Spicy will do well with other cats after warming up.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Pepper is a delightful 4 month old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed, kennel trained and great with other dogs and children. She is 20 pounds of pure joy, happiness and energy and is working on her house training. She will be a fantastic addition to a lucky family.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/pepper or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Tux is a young male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is fully vetted, house-trained, and neutered. Tux is fine with children and other dogs, but needs a no-cat home, please. Tux is your typical gentleman adventurer. He is down for any type of activity as long as he is with you.

Tux is sweet, gentle, and gets very happy when there is food involved. He loves adventures, walk,s and is a very entertaining, loveable pup.You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Lexi is a beautiful female Border Collie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She loves being with her people and will be better suited for a home with older children as her energy might just be a lot for toddlers.

She will prefer to be the only dog in the home. Lexi has been at a board and train and has done very well with her training. She is now in a foster home waiting for her forever family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application, please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!