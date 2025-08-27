Clarksville Police Charge Third Suspect, Elijah De Sean Wade, in August 13th Homicide Case

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit have charged a third individual in connection with the homicide that occurred on August 13th, 2025, in the parking lot behind Mizu Japanese Cuisine.

18-year-old Elijah De Sean Wade, of Clarksville, was charged with Tampering with Evidence. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail yesterday afternoon, and his bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges are possible. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5290.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.