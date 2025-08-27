60.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Charge Third Suspect, Elijah De Sean Wade, in August 13th...
News

Clarksville Police Charge Third Suspect, Elijah De Sean Wade, in August 13th Homicide Case

News Staff
By News Staff
Elijah De Sean Wade
Elijah De Sean Wade

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit have charged a third individual in connection with the homicide that occurred on August 13th, 2025, in the parking lot behind Mizu Japanese Cuisine.

18-year-old Elijah De Sean Wade, of Clarksville, was charged with Tampering with Evidence. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail yesterday afternoon, and his bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges are possible. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5290.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville City Clerk Lisa Canfield Achieves Prestigious Certified Municipal Clerk Certification
Next article
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Selects Christen Wilcox as Clarksville’s Next Chief Financial Officer
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information