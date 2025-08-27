Clarksville Police Investigating Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins Near Kennedy Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred late on August 24th, 2025, or in the early morning hours of August 25th, 2025, in the Exit 4 area on Kennedy Lane.

Multiple vehicles were broken into, and investigators determined that two suspects used a debit card stolen from one of the victims at the Waffle House located at 3069 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at approximately 1:12am on August 25th.

Later that morning, around 10:00am, the victim received an alert of another attempted transaction at Five Below, 2710 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Surveillance footage showed the same two suspects—a white female and a black male—trying to make purchases with the stolen card.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.