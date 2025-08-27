68.8 F
Tennessee Gas Prices Rise 3 Cents, Statewide Average Now $2.77

Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices increased in almost all of Tennessee’s metro areas last week, except for Knoxville. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.77. Likewise, the national average of a gallon of gasoline is up by three cents.

Although prices are more expensive compared to last week, they are still lower than last year by almost 20 cents.  

National Gas Prices

The National average is $3.16, three cents higher than last week, but 19 cents less than one year ago. Last week the national average hit $3.13 on August 21- a daily average not seen since 2020 on the same day.  

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 86 cents to settle at $63.21 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 6 million barrels from the previous week. At 420.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.77 $2.76 $2.74 $2.80 $2.94
Chattanooga $2.74 $2.71 $2.67 $2.76 $2.81
Knoxville $2.70 $2.70 $2.72 $2.75 $2.94
Memphis $2.82 $2.79 $2.79 $2.81 $2.99
Nashville $2.82 $2.82 $2.79 $2.85 $2.96
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings, and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
