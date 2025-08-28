Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams Open 2025 Season at Belmont Invitational in Nashville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams open the 2025 season at the Belmont Opener, Friday, at Percy Warner Park in Nashville. Both teams will compete in a 5K, with the men’s race starting at 8:45am and the women’s race at 9:15am.

The men’s team returns all eight runners from the 2024 season, while Zeniel Lizardo and Tahmar Upshaw are the program’s newest members, joining from Daytona State and Middle Tennessee, respectively. Last season, Lucas Bales paced APSU with a 17:28.1 5K in the Belmont Opener.

The women’s program returns six student-athletes from last season in Shaye Foster, Sydney Freeman, Mary Kate French, Hallie Mattingly, Jaedyn Stalnecker, and Taylah Upshaw. The Govs also added a trio of freshmen during the offseason in Emily Bey, Holly Harding, and Laure Marie Kidukula. Foster led the Govs in all six meets last season, and posted a 19:24.1 5K at the 2024 Belmont Opener.

Following Belmont’s event, the Govs will return to Percy Warner Park in mid-September when they participate in the Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius Invitational, September 20th.

Follow the APSU Govs

