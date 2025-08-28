Austin Peay State University Names 2025 A.J. Taylor Distinguished Professorship Award Recipients

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business announced the recipients of the prestigious 2025 A.J. Taylor Distinguished Professorship Awards on August 19th, recognizing two business faculty members for their leadership in teaching and research.

Honorees received an award and academic stipend to support their future initiatives in research and teaching.

The 2025 recipients are:

Honorees received an award and academic stipend to support their future initiatives in research and teaching.

"Dr. Bilderback has continually demonstrated her commitment to our mission of pushing students beyond the textbook," Hepner said.

The A.J. Taylor Distinguished Professorship Award is the most prestigious annual recognition for Austin Peay State University’s business faculty. It was established by alumnus Larry Carroll (‘76) and named after former marketing professor Dr. A.J. Taylor. The award continues to honor Taylor’s legacy while inspiring academic excellence.

“We celebrate the achievements of these two faculty members and their contributions to enhancing educational experiences for our APSU College of Business students,” said Kris Phillips, APSU vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “The endowment for this award was established to honor Dr. A.J. Taylor’s transformational impact on the College of Business, and we are delighted to see Dr. Taylor’s legacy carried forward through Dr. Bilderback and Dr. Cifci.”

For more information about the 2025 A.J. Taylor Distinguished Professorship Award winners, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.