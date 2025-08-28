Austin Peay State University Soccer Drops Tight Match to Chattanooga at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team fell to Chattanooga in its home opener after a late-minute goal in the 79th minute, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The score remained tied at 0-0 following a defensive half on both sides of the pitch. Chattanooga played aggressively in the first 45 minutes, coming away with a 10-2 shot differential in the first half. The Governors’ two shots in the first half came back-to-back in the 39th minute.

Lindsey Arnold took Austin Peay State University’s first shot, which was saved by the Chattanooga keeper, Caroline Ekern. The ball deflected off her hands, however, giving Kylie Brandes a look at the net, but it was saved again by Ekern to keep the match scoreless.

Austin Peay State University would take three more shots in the match, but all three were off target. Their defense was strong, though, as they held Chattanooga to no score until the 79th minute. The Mocs went on a press just outside the box before the ball was dished out to Carmya Mastrangelo, who then delivered a ball to the far post, allowing Nicole Solete to put the header into the bottom left of the goal.

Both teams played aggressively on the pitch to combine for 37 fouls – 23-14 in favor of Austin Peay State University. And Chattanooga outshot Austin Peay State University 19-5, and 7-2 for shots on goal.

Junior keeper Lauryn Berry collected six saves during the match, putting her at the No. 10 spot for career saves by a Governor.

Inside The Box Score

ThreeAPSU Govs play all 90 minutes – Arnold, McKenna Hogan, and Kasidy Schenk.

Paige Chrustowski led the Govs with two shots on the night.

Arnold and Brandes recorded the only two shots on goal for Austin Peay State University.

Berry’s six saves tonight moved her into the No. 10 spot for saves in a career at Austin Peay State University – 103 career saves.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team is set to play the Evansville Aces in its second match at home this season, next Thursday (September 4th), starting at 6:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.