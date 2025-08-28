63.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, August 28, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 28th-25th 2025
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 28th-25th 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Mostly Sunny

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can look forward to a warm and mostly sunny stretch of weather heading into the holiday weekend, with pleasant daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and comfortable overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Skies will remain mostly clear through Sunday, before a slight chance of showers develops on Labor Day.

Partly sunny skies are expected Thursday, with a high near 84. Winds will remain calm, making for a comfortable afternoon.

Thursday night will begin mostly cloudy before gradual clearing overnight. Lows will fall to around 55 under calm winds.

Sunshine returns Friday, with temperatures rising to about 88. Winds will stay calm through the morning, shifting to the east at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Conditions will be partly cloudy Friday night, with lows dipping to around 59. A light northeast breeze near 5 mph will continue overnight.

Saturday will be a bright and sunny day is in store, with highs near 87. Northeast winds will pick up slightly, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will remain mostly clear Saturday night, and overnight lows will settle near 59. Northeast winds will persist at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies will continue Sunday, with a high around 86. A steady northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep the day comfortable.

Expect mostly clear skies on Sunday night, with lows near 59°F, and a light northeast breeze of around 5 mph.

Labor Day: The holiday forecast calls for sunshine and a high near 86 on Monday, though there is a slight 20 percent chance of showers developing after 1:00pm.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with overnight lows holding steady near 59.

With plenty of sunshine and mild evenings, the holiday weekend looks ideal for outdoor activities across Clarksville and Montgomery County. While most of the weekend will remain dry, residents should keep an eye on the skies on Monday afternoon for a slight chance of showers.

Previous article
Nashville Sounds’ Late Rallies Not Enough in 11-10 Extra-Inning Loss to Charlotte Knights
Next article
Clarksville Association of Realtors Hosts Successful Summer Soirée Fundraiser
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information