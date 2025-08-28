Montgomery County Commissioner Michael Lankford Endorses Matt Van Epps for Congress

Montgomery County, TN – Tennessee’s Rural Future Depends on Real Leadership. That’s Why I’m Supporting Matt Van Epps.

Farming isn’t just part of Tennessee’s past – it’s the foundation for our future. It has fed our families, powered our economy, and sustained communities for generations. It’s a deeply rewarding way of life, but it is also a business – one that depends on sound policy, smart investment, and leaders who understand the bottom line.

Today’s producers are being asked to do more with less, facing exploding input costs, and navigating regulations that often make the job harder, not easier. Now, more than ever, we need a leader who respects the industry and understands that a strong agricultural sector is not just good economics – it’s a necessity. Matt Van Epps is ready to do exactly that.

Matt has taken the time to hear directly from producers across the district, listening to their concerns and asking the right questions. He has worked to understand the pressures they face, from rising costs to uncertain markets. He supports real, local solutions: upgrades to roads and infrastructure to move product, a strong investment in agricultural education to develop the next generation of agriculture professionals, and fewer barriers that make it harder to keep a farm running and profitable. Matt believes agriculture should be supported, not micromanaged, and he’s committed to supporting the rural communities that keep Tennessee strong.

That same approach applies more broadly to infrastructure across the state. From traffic bottlenecks and crumbling bridges to communities still left behind by slow or nonexistent internet, too many Tennesseans are being held back by outdated systems. Matt knows we need focused investment that strengthens our economy, improves safety, and supports growth without relying on one-size-fits-all mandates from Washington. He’ll work to bring resources home and make sure they’re spent where they matter most.

He also understands that as Tennessee continues to grow, we have to be thoughtful about how we grow. We must preserve what makes this state special — our land, our resources, our small towns and values — and never forget the families and communities who’ve been here for generations. Progress and preservation can go hand in hand, but only with leaders who are committed to balance, respect, and long-term vision. If we allow the sacrifice of what makes Tennessee great, the cost will be far greater than any short term gain.

At the end of the day, leadership is about listening, showing up, and doing the work. Matt Van Epps brings that mindset to everything he does. He’s steady, focused, and committed to serving the people of Tennessee. That’s why I’m proud to support him for Congress.

Join me in voting for Matt on Election Day, October 7th, or during early voting, which runs from September 17th through October 2nd.

Michael Lankford

Montgomery County Commissioner District 5