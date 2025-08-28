Nashville Sounds Snap Four-Game Skid With Win 5-2 Over Charlotte Knights

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds ended a four-game losing streak behind Bruce Zimmermann’s quality start against the Charlotte Knights on Thursday at First Horizon Park with a 5-2 win. Ernesto Martinez Jr. drove in two runs with two hits, while Ethan Murray collected a multi-hit game.

The Sounds began the scoring in the top of the first against Knights starter Sean Burke. Tyler Black walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Jeferson Quero doubled to left, scoring Black and putting Nashville up 1-0, and giving the Sounds their first lead of the series so far.

Nashville extended the lead off Burke in the bottom of the second. Jared Oliva walked, stole second, and came around to score on a double by Murray. Martinez Jr. ripped a single to left, plating Murray to make it a 3-0 ballgame. After Martinez Jr. moved up on an obstruction call, he scored on a base hit by Black to extend the lead, 4-0.

The Knights scored a run in the top of the third, but the Sounds responded in the bottom of the sixth off Charlotte reliever Kyle Tyler. Oliva walked, and Raynel Delgado singled to put runners on first and second. Martinez Jr. singled to right to score Oliva and make it 5-1.

Charlotte plated a run in the top of the seventh against Sounds reliever Craig Yoho, but Joel Payamps closed the door in the ninth to finalize a 5-2 win for Nashville.

Left-hander Robert Gasser takes the ball on Friday for Nashville, looking to even the series. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.