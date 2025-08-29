APSU Softball Coach Kassie Stanfill Announces 2025-26 Signing Class of 14

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head softball coach Kassie Stanfill announced the 41st roster in program history, consisting of 14 newcomers comprised of nine transfer and five freshmen additions, Thursday.

The Governors’ nine transfers bring in 408 starts across 638 games played, while all five freshmen come from different stats in California, Idaho, Kentucky, Georgia, and Indiana.

In addition to the 14 newcomers Stanfill added, the APSU Govs also return over half of its roster from the winningest season in program history, with 11 letterwinners and a pair of redshirts returning from the 2025 roster.

Transfer Additions

Shelby Allen | Senior Outfielder | Plant City, Florida

Shelby Allen comes to Austin Peay after beginning her collegiate career at Southern Miss, where she appeared in 126 games and earned 74 starts across three seasons for the Golden Eagles.

Allen totaled 50 hits and 18 stolen bases during her career in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, while sporting a .249 batting average and .343 on-base percentage.

Allen posted career-highs with a .288 batting average, .400 on-base percentage, and eight stolen bases across 39 appearances and 20 starts during her junior season. As a sophomore, she started 36-of-49 games with a career-high 23 hits and 14 walks in addition, her five stolen bases which were best for second on the team. Allen started 18-of-38 games during her freshman season with 10 hits and five stolen bases.

Allen was a four-year varsity letterwinner at Durant High School and was a First Team All-Western Conference selection following both her junior and senior prep seasons.

Mimi Blackledge | Junior Pitcher | Bandera, Texas

A veteran pitcher, Mimi Blackledge brings two seasons of Division I experience – including a season at the Power Four level – to Clarksville ahead of her junior season. Last season, the Blandera, Texas native pitched 16.1 innings across 12 appearances at Louisiana-Monroe, tallying a save and six strikeouts.

Prior to arriving in Monroe, Blackledge made 12 appearances and four starts as a freshman at Texas Tech. She allowed just a pair of runs in a complete-game against No. 21 Baylor and finished the season with 29.1 innings pitched on the season.

In her prep career, Blackledge was a two-time Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State selection, receiving the honors following her junior and senior campaigns. She also was selected to the 2022 All-Central Texas Team and a THCA All-Star. During her senior season, she batted .704 with a 1.442 slugging percentage in the box, while adding five no hitters and 276 strikeouts to finish her high school career with 642 strikeouts.

Emilee Baker | Senior Outfielder | Thorndale, Texas

Emilee Baker appeared in 112 games during her first three collegiate seasons at Texas State where she made 39 starts in the Bobcats’ outfield. After starting 9-of-43 games as a freshman where she had 14 hits and a .417 on-base percentage, the Thorndale, Texas native had a career sophomore campaign, with 27 starts across 42 appearances, 31 hits, five extra-base hits – including a trio of three-baggers – and eight RBI.

The Bobcats advanced to NCAA Regionals during both her freshman and sophomore seasons, winning at least one game in both Regionals. The Bobcats also won the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Tournament and the 2025 regular-season title.

Baker had a decorated prep career at Thorndale High School, where she was a Texas Girls Coaches Association and Texas Sports Writers Association All-State selection, and tabbed the District 27 Newcomer and Offensive Player of the Year. She also was nationally-ranked by both ExtraInnings.com and Rivals.com coming out of high school.

Natalie Burns | Junior Utility | Bloomington, Indiana

Natalie Burns brings two years of Division I experience into her first year in Clarksville after beginning her collegiate career at Florida International, where she started 8-of-31 games.

During her sophomore campaign, Burns made six starts across 24 appearances, recording 10 hits and seven RBI. As a freshman, Burns made a pair of starts across seven appearances for the Panthers, where she had a double, three RBI, and a sac fly.

A Bloomington, Indiana native, Burns prepped at Bloomington High School North, where she batted .500 and was a three-time all-conference and an All-Area selection by the Heald-Times. During her junior season, she batted .437 with six doubles, a BHSN record 11 home runs, 38 RBI, and 24 runs. She also played club ball with Indiana Magic Gold where she saw time in the infield as well as at catcher.

Cameron Grayson | Junior Pitcher | Noblesville, Indiana

Cameron Grayson appeared in 17 games in the circle across two seasons at Minnesota.

The Noblesville, Indiana native compiled 26.1 innings pitched across her career in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and earned her first-career victory during an eight-inning victory against Fresno State, February 21st. She finished her sophomore season with 13.0 innings pitched and four strikeouts. As a freshman, Grayson appeared in nine games with four strikeouts across 13.1 innings.



During her prep career, she competed with the Indiana Shockwaves, with 34 home runs a .450 batting average and a 1.2 ERA.

Alanah Jones | Senior Pitcher | Muncie, Indiana

A two-time All-Horizon League Pitcher, Alanah Jones spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Purdue Fort Wayne, where she picked up 31 wins across 96 appearances and 513 innings pitched.

Jones made 31 starts across 34 appearances during her junior season for the Mastodons, with her 16 wins and 132 strikeouts ranking seven and fourth all-time in program history during the final season of the program. She also paced the Horizon League with 197.2 innings pitched. She helped lead the Mastodons to a runner-up finish in the Horizon League Championship by tallying 18 strikeouts with a 2.68 ERA to earn All-Tournament Team recognition.

The Muncie, Indiana native had eight wins and 152 strikeouts as a sophomore to earn her first-career Second Team All-Horizon League honor.

Jones began her collegiate career in Fort Wayne, Indiana with a Horizon League All-Freshman Team honor after tossing 16 complete games and winning seven games in the circle.

Jones had a 0.42 ERA, 227 strikeouts and a 15-2 record in 117.2 innings pitched during her high school senior season, earning 3A-4A Second Team All-State honors and First Team All-Delaware County recognition. She also had 24 hits, 29 RBI, 26 runs, five triples, 10 home runs, and a .351 batting average during her final prep season. Jones set a YHS record with 33 strikeouts – and also hit a go-ahead home run – in a 15-inning, 1-0 victory against Guerin Catholic during a sectionals championship game.

Emily Marks | Junior Pitcher | Plainfield, Indiana

A two-year letterman in the circle from Chattanooga State Community College, Emily Marks pitched 166.1 innings during her first two collegiate seasons with 20 wins across 34 appearances and 26 starts for the Tigers.

Marks broke onto the scene in her freshman campaign, with a 14-5 record in the circle and 111 strikeouts to go along with a 2.57 ERA and 13 complete games. She helped lead CSCC to its first of two-straight Tennessee Community College Athletic Association Region VII Regular-Season and Conference Tournament titles. The Plainfield, Indiana native appeared in 10 games during her sophomore season where she went 6-2 with 47 strikeouts and a K/7 of 7.10.

The Tigers went 93-22 during her time in Chattanooga, with a 59-5 record in Tennessee Community College Athletic Association play, while earning a spot in the NJCAA DI National Tournament both seasons after winning back-to-back Region VII Tournaments.

Marks was a four-year starter at Plainfield High School during her prep career, where she was a Mid-State All-Conference selection and two-time Offensive Most Valuable Player recipient.

Makayla Navarro | Redshirt Junior Infielder | Altamonte Springs, Florida

Makayla Navarro joins the Governors after spending the 2025 season at Wichita State following freshman and sophomore seasons at Florida International.

Prior to redshirting during her lone season at Wichita, Navarro started 87-of-93 games during her two seasons at Florida International where she totaled 65 hits, 17 extra-base hits, 25 RBI, 26 stolen bases, and a .281 batting average.

As a sophomore, Navarro made 41 starts across 44 appearances while batting .290 with 31 hits and 14 RBI. As a freshman, she batted .281 with 34 hits, eight extra-base hits featuring six doubles a pair of triples, and 18 stolen bases.



The Altamonte Springs, Florida native was a four-year varsity starter at Montverde Academy during her high school career, and batted .371 with 62 hits and 71 runs during her prep career.

Makenzie Woodall | Junior Catcher | Greenbrier, Tennessee

A Greenbrier, Tennessee native, Makenzie Woodall joins Austin Peay after spending the first two seasons of her collegiate career at Chattanooga State Community College.

Woodall appeared in 93 games across two seasons with the Tigers, totaling 77 hits, 19 extra-base hits, 37 RBI, and a slash line of .295/.348/.395.

During her two seasons in Chattanooga, CSCC went 93-22 with a 59-5 record in Tennessee Community College Athletic Association play. They also earned a spot in the NJCAA DI National Tournament both seasons after winning back-to-back Region VII Tournaments.

Was an All-TCCAA selection as a sophomore with 51 hits, 10 doubles, and 26 RBI, with a .291 batting average and .354 on-base percentage.

Woodall was a four-year varsity starter at Station Camp High School for head coach Ken Cook as a catcher and utility player. She batted .427 during her high school career with 12 home runs and a .991 fielding percentage, earning a trio of All-District and All-County honors to conclude her prep career.

Freshmen Additions

Jacque Connolly Hojas | Freshman Utility | San Jose, California

Jacque Connolly Hojas comes to Clarksville from Barnham High School where she was a four-year varsity starter as a pitcher and infielder for coaches Jason Yco and Rebecca Ralston.

As a senior, Connolly Hojas batted .338 with 25 hits, 21 RBI, 13 runs, and 10 extra-base hits which included four home runs. In the circle, she posted a 2.35 ERA with 10 wins, 75 strikeouts, and a save in 122.1 innings pitched. During her junior season, the San Jose, California native won 15 games in the circle with 147 strikeouts and a 2.77 ERA across 166.2 innings pitched, while adding 24 hits, 24 RBI, and six extra-base hits.

As a sophomore, Connolly Hojas had a 1.71 ERA with 10 wins and 75 strikeouts following a freshman season in which she went 3-0 in the circle with 11 strikeouts.

Connolly Hojas joins her sister, Maddy Connolly Hojas , who is a junior infielder for the Governors. The pair is just the sixth pair of sisters to play for the Govs in the program’s 41-year history and the first since the Zuege’s in 2023.

Maddie Liter | Freshman Infielder | Indianapolis, Indiana

A four-year varsity starter for coaches Linda Bamrick and Tony Matthews at Cathedral High School, Maddie Liter posted 148 hits, 65 extra-base hits, and 150 RBI during her prep career for the Fighting Irish.

Liter hit .540 during her senior campaign earning All-City Tournament, All-City Alliance, and 2025 Indy Star All-USA Central Indiana Super Team honors. She also helped lead CHS to its first Indiana High School Athletic Association 3A State Championship victory in program history following a 5-4 victory over Hanover Central in the title matchup.

In addition to her 3A State Championship, Liter helped the Fighting Irish to three sectional titles, a regional title, and a semi-state championship.

She also played for the Fury Platinum National Liter, coached by her father, Michael. She had a .420 career batting average, a .515 on-base percentage and 40 home runs during her summer ball career. During her time with FPN, she was a Triple Crown Sports TC Nationals 18U All-Tournament selection and a TCS National Tier 3 Champion.

Nadia Glass | Freshman Infielder | Suwanee, Georgia

Hailing from Suwanee, Georgia, Nadia Glass comes to Clarksville from North Gwinnett High School where she was a shortstop for the Bulldogs.

NGHS went 110-34-1 with a 42-3 record in region play. During her freshman season, the Bulldogs won the 7A State Championship, and would go on to win the 6A Region 7 title during her sophomore and junior season, with a runner-up finish in the region during her final prep year.

Ashlyn Graklanoff | Freshman Infielder | Boise, Idaho

Ashlyn Graklanoff comes to Clarksville from Timberline High School where she was a four-year varsity starter at shortstop for head coach Dave Craig.

A four-time 6A Southern Idaho All-State selection, Graklanoff ended her career with First Team All-State honors after earning a Second Team All-State nod to begin her prep career. Additionally, she earned First Team All-Southern Idaho Conference honors each season of her high school career.



Graklanoff also helped lead the Wolves to three 6A State Championship appears, with third-place finishes in her freshman and junior seasons and a fourth-place finish as a senior.



She finished her prep career with 154-career hits, 125 RBI, 36 home runs, and ranked top 30 in the State of Idaho with a .959 slugging percentage.

Avery Lofton | Freshman Outfielder | Frankfort, Kentucky

Avery Lofton comes to Clarksville from Franklin County High School where she was an outfielder for head coach Tracy Spickard.

Loften hit .450 during her senior season for the Lady Flyers, helping lead them to their first 11th Region Tournament since 2016. The Frankfort, Kentucky native hit a pair of home runs in the regional despite a 10-8 loss.

An All-Region selection, Lofton had 26 hits, 22 RBI, and 19 during her final prep career season and was named an All-District 41 Tournament selection following both her freshman and senior season.